Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of BIO X4 have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Two human clinical trials suggest that ingestion of BIO X4 can lead to a reduction in weight or body fat, copies of which may be found here: STUDIES. It is recommended that users follow a strict diet and exercise regimen to achieve weight loss results.

Copyright © 2015 Nucific.

These statements haven't been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products aren't intended to help diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These products aren't intended for those with medical conditions. Use only as you are directed. Consult your doctor before using any supplements. Please consult your pediatrician before you give this product to a child under 18 years of age.